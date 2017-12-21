Training never stops for first responders

First responders took part in a mass casualty drill in north Las Vegas Thursday to work on improving communication between numerous agencies.

This was the sixth and final drill of the year for the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and several other first responder groups.

They were testing some new features including color coded bands that will now be used if a mass casualty event were to happen.



This particular drill involved an active shooter situation in which three firefighter teams practiced assessing injured victims as well as transporting them. Each color coded arm band correlates to a different level of injury severity.

This system helps firefighters, police and hospitals keep a better track on the people they help.

“They’re at the command post working together. It’s an operation that we’ve now practiced. We know what we’re doing and we’re going to get you out of there quicker and get you to a medical facility to be treated quickly,” said Tim Szymanski, pio, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The triage system is happening across the country. Local first responders started using it within the last month.

Mass casualty incidents aren’t that common but they do happen.

This practice is really another line of communication which local firefighters are working on to make sure these systems becomes second nature.

