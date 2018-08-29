Tuch makes surprise visit to school kids
LAS VEGAS - The Golden Knights are making their way back to Las Vegas and won't be long before coaches and players start training camp.
But until then, some serious fun was at a Clark County classroom Tuesday. At Helen M. Smith Elementary, kids were thrilled when Alex Tuch made a surprise visit that stunned everyone in attendance.
8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.
