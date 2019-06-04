UNLV’s Stott headed to “The City of Brotherly Love” in MLB Draft

The 2019 Major League Baseball Draft took the headlines on Monday and there’s an eye on some locals.

Las Vegas has had a handful of players recently picked in the first round and Monday was no different. Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Joey Gallo, and Erick Fedde were baseball prodigies in southern Nevada that have cemented themselves in the ‘big show.’ Another local product is set to follow in those threes’ footsteps.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott has sure hands and power at the plate, which is no secret with his talents taking him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.