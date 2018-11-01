UPDATE: 1 man dead following police shooting in North Las Vegas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH LAS VEGAS - One man is dead after being shot by North Las Vegas police officers following a traffic stop near E. Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, near Pecos Road.

BREAKING***The NLVPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead and Statz. Please avoid the area while investigation continues.NLVPD PIO enroute for media. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 31, 2018

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. when officers made a vehicle stop at Emmons Avenue and Statz Street.

According to North Las Vegas Police, both officers fired their weapons at the man when the pickup truck he was in drove towards the officers and made impact with one of them.

One officer did suffer a knee injury and was treated and released at the scene.

Susana Taylor works in the area. She said she witnessed the commotion.

"I really trust our police officers and I think they have out best interest at heart and they are out there to protect us and I feel that if there was a police officer shooting -- there had to be something behind it," Taylor said.

Th name of the suspect has not been released. Also, according to NLV Police, the officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.