UPDATE: Laughlin Boil Water Order lifted

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 03:12 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 05:39 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - The Boil Water Order for the Casino Driver Corridor of Laughlin has been lifted, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Testing done by the Big Bend and Southern Nevada Water Districts confirms the water supplied to the Laughlin community meets state and federal standards and Laughlin customers may resume normal water use again.

Customers with questions, can call The Big Bend Water District at (702) 870-4194.

