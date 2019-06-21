UPDATE: Police ID man arrested in Henderson burglary, shooting

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Police have identified 41-year-old Timothy Sledge as the suspect arrested earlier today in connection to a June 19 burglary and shooting in the 100 block of Ivy Street.

According to their media release, City of Henderson Police and Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of Ivy Street at 4:45 p.m. on June 19 in reference to a homeowner who walked into a burglary in progress and was shot by the suspect while within his residence.

The homeowner was located with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to Sunrise Trauma Center in Las Vegas where he remains in stable condition.

Henderson Police then responded to the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive around 9:40 a.m. in reference to a homeowner who had returned home and walked into a burglary in progress. They say the homeowner was confronted by a burglary suspect with a gun. They then confronted the suspect, the suspect left the gun behind as they fled on foot.

Shortly after, Timothy Sledge was located hiding in a locked shed to the rear of a residence in the immediate area. Officers determined Sledge was also responsible for the prior burglary and shooting.

Sledge was taken into custody by Henderson Police without incident and charged with Attempted Murder, three counts of Burglary, two counts of Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharge of a Firearm within a Structure.