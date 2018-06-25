News

UDPATE: Two lanes reopen on US 95 northbound

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 10:26 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 11:00 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Two lanes have reopened on US 95 northbound before Charleston but traffic is still moving slowly following a car fire that closed the highway. The left lane remains closed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected