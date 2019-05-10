VIDEO: Baby needs a new pair of shoes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. VIDEO: Baby needs a new pair of shoes prev next

SEATTLE (AP) -- A baby giraffe in Seattle has a new pair of custom made shoes designed to try to correct a problem with two of his legs.

The male calf was born on May 2 at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Zoo staff say they immediately noticed that he had abnormalities in his rear legs.

A veterinarian at the zoo says the calf suffers from a condition known as hyperextended fetlocks. So they applied casts on both rear legs to help.

The zoo has since designed a custom-fitted pair of specialty shoes so that the calf could get better traction and support when he walked.

Treatment is expected to last several months.

Zoo staff say the calf is bonding with his mother, named Olivia, and will stay out of view of visitors for the time being.