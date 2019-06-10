Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive

VIDEO: Earthquake shakes Cleveland, Ohio

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Multiple Ohio Department of Transportation cameras rocked as an earthquake hit the Cleveland area on Monday morning.

Federal geologists say an earthquake of an estimated magnitude 4 has hit just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie, shaking up residents who flooded dispatch centers with calls.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake of preliminary depth of 3.11 miles (5 kilometers). The U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses from people who felt tremors. Magnitude 4 earthquakes can cause moderate damage.

The earthquake hit at 10:50 a.m. EDT Monday and was about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories