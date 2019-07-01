VIDEO: Florida deputy gets dragged during traffic stop

HEATHROW, Fla. — A Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy found himself in a dangerous situation during a traffic stop over the weekend. The driver involved is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Deputy Aaron Blais made a traffic stop on Rocky Rudolph, Jr., 38, because his window tinting was too dark, making it illegal.

Blais said he noticed the smell of marijuana in the SUV and asked Rudolph to turn off the vehicle. Randolph resisted and put the car in drive, dragging the deputy, as he drove away. Blais was treated for non life-threatening injuries at a hospital and later released.

Blais did fire several shots during the confrontation, shooting Randolph in the leg.

Rudolph was later arrested and treated for his injury.