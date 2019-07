Last week was Memorial Day, so ‘Vital Vegas’ founder Scott Roeben had the night off.

The one-week absence saw news and buzz picking up on the Las Vegas entertainment scene and on the strip. There’s a fresh batch of scoop on Monday with news about a nightclub closure and a big change coming to the SLS Resort.

The results and reviews are also in on the Emerge Festival that took over the Hard Rock Hotel this past weekend.

8 News Now Anchor Denise Valdez has the story.