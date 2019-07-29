Volunteers needed for PGA Tournament Vegas stop

Las Vegas (KLAS) – The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open brings the FedEx Cup to TPC Summerlin in October, as the PGA Tour returns to Las Vegas for the 37th straight year. Before the world’s best golfers can tee off, tournament organizers need help from volunteers.

Volunteers will perform many tasks the weekend of the tournament, including standard bearers, caddie services, admissions, walking scorers, and others as needed. You don’t have to be a pro. In fact, experience in golf is not required to volunteer.

Tournament activities will be at TPC Summerlin October 2-6th.

You can find volunteer opportunities, or purchase tickets on the Shriners Hospitals Open website.