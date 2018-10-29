News

Walk to End Alzheimer's raising awareness and money for the brain disease.

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:19 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 10:32 AM PDT

Las Vegas - It was a beautiful day for the Walk to End Alzheimer's disease this past weekend at Town Square. More than 2000 people coming together to support each other and help raise important awareness about the brain disease and much-needed dollars for research for the Alzheimer's Association. #ENDALZ

