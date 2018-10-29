Walk to End Alzheimer's raising awareness and money for the brain disease.
Las Vegas - It was a beautiful day for the Walk to End Alzheimer's disease this past weekend at Town Square. More than 2000 people coming together to support each other and help raise important awareness about the brain disease and much-needed dollars for research for the Alzheimer's Association. #ENDALZ
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
