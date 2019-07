WELLINGTON, New Zealand – A duo of small mischief-making blue penguins were determined to get some sushi.

They hid beneath a sushi truck in Wellington, New Zealand, likely hoping for some scraps or possibly a place to lay their eggs.

Police were called to help remove the vagrants. Even thought they were evicted and released into the harbor, they returned to the sushi truck later that evening.

Once again, they were removed. Everyone is waiting to see if they return.