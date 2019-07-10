8 News NOW I-Team

WEB EXTRA: BLM anthropologist explains rules for seeing Petroglyph rock carvings up close

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is home to some of the most impressive and important rock art in the world, including the oldest known Petroglyph and intriguing images that are difficult for modern humans to interpret.

In this web extra feature, BLM anthropologist Robert “Jake” Hickerson explains the rules of engagement for anyone who wants to see the petroglyphs up close, along with how Nevadans can volunteer to be trained as site stewards who help to protect and preserve the priceless rock carvings on public lands.

