LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There was a small company in Boulder City that saved the Apollo 11 mission from disaster.

This was the mission that ended the space race but not without some issues. The circuit breaker that activated the ascent engine to lift them off the moon was broken. There could be no ascent without the circuit breaker.

Geophysicist Ben McGee explains how the most unlikely item was used to get them out of this jam.