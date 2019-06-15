Breaking News
WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 6/15/2019

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker moderates a debate panel with KXNT radio host Alan Stock from the right and Battle Born Progress Deputy Director Maria Teresa Liebermann from the left. 

This week’s topics are a Monmouth poll of Nevada democrats that has Joe Biden with a strong lead in the silver state, major shakeups at the Clark County School District, how a new laws expanding voting and voter registration in Nevada will change the next election, and how this week’s municipal elections changed the Las Vegas and Boulder City councils. 

