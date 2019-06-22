WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 6/22/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker moderates a debate panel with KXNT radio host Alan Stock from the right, and Battle Born Progress Technical Director Mike Willoughby from the left.

This week’s topics: the state of Nevada files a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids, grading Governor Steve Sisolak on his first legislative session, predictions on who will win next week’s Democratic presidential debate, and response the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comparing immigration holding facilities to concentration camps.