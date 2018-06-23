WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 6/23/2018
LAS VEGAS - Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus and KXNT Radio host Alan Stock debate the issues from the left and right. This week: Children kept in cages at the border, Governor candidate Adam Laxalt's comments on abortion, and what Senate candidate Jacky Rosen has said about her undergraduate degree.
More Stories
-
RENO, Nevada (AP) - While hundreds of protesters rallied outside,…
-
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Production of Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington is…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-