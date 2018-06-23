News

WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 6/23/2018

Posted: Jun 23, 2018 02:12 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2018 02:12 PM PDT

WEB EXTRA: Face Off: 6/23/2018

LAS VEGAS - Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus and KXNT Radio host Alan Stock debate the issues from the left and right.  This week: Children kept in cages at the border, Governor candidate Adam Laxalt's comments on abortion, and what Senate candidate Jacky Rosen has said about her undergraduate degree. 

