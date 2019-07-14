WEB EXTRA: Face Off 7/13/2019

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius moderates a debate panel from the right and left with KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus. The topics this week: if a federal lawsuit that could overturn the Affordable Care Act will end up in the United States Supreme Court; The Clark County School District’s budget shortfall and the their decision to fire 170 middle school and high school deans; and whether the not President Donald Trump should be allowed to block followers on twitter.