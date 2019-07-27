WEB EXTRA: Face Off, 7/27/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker moderates a panel debate of topics from the right and left. This week has KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus. The topics are if “cancel culture” is spreading too far in America or is a good thing, if moving the Bureau of Land Management offices out of Washington, D.C. and to Colorado and Nevada is good for the state, what came out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony and a Reno Gazette Journal report that says Tesla and other companies that have been giving tax breaks have not been delivering on their promises of jobs and economic impact.