WEB EXTRA: Face Off, 7/27/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police are currently in a neighborhood by Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard investigating a fatal crash, which led to a dog getting shot by one Metro officer.

The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street to investigate a fatal crash, which has since been deemed a suicide. Details around the suicide by vehicle are still vague, but we do know the driver of a car involved is who died.