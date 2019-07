The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has a new Traffic Bureau Captain.

Capt. Jason Letkiewicz has only been on the job for one week. He is taking over for former LVMPD Traffic Capt. Nick Farese. As 8 News Now has previously reported, Farese was “relieved of duty” from his post at the Traffic Bureau.

Here are more details: https://bit.ly/2RoNt9G. 8 News Now Reporter Orko Manna caught up with Capt. Letkiewicz for a quick Q&A about his new post.