WEB EXTRA: Special preview of 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, the Las Vegas media attended a sneak peek of the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. Visuals include volunteers putting the finishing touches on 2019 floats and opportunities to speak with parade organizers about what’s new for the valley’s largest Independence Day parade.

Among the more than 70 entries, the parade features the return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights themed float sponsored by City National Bank. Knights forwards and fan favorites, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves*, will ride the team’s float.

Other sports celebrities making appearances this year include WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ star players A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. Mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and the Las Vegas Lights Football Club of the United Soccer League were also in attendance.

More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade, and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are assisting with parade operations.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the July 4th parade.