What’s Driving You Crazy? – A creative knock on HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS – (KLAS) Yes, it’s another knock on the HOV lanes, but this one gets extra points for creativity.

Plus, viewer K. H. has a legit question, which we’ll get to. The email starts out: “You know those t-shirts that say: My parents went to Vegas and all I got was this lousy t-shirt?” K-H says, “That’s how I feel about Project Neon.”

Adding – wait for it – “The road people messed up my freeways for years and all I got were lousy HOV lanes.”

Whether anyone agrees or not, that’s pretty good stuff, K. H. You could maybe even get a little etsy business going with that. But here’s the rest of the email:

“I’m glad some city people are trying to eliminate the 24 hour HOV enforcement. If we are lucky enough to use the HOV lanes in off-peak hours, will we be able to go in and out at any point? Having to wait for ‘entrances’ and ‘exits’ to the HOV lanes seems like another annoying feature of this alleged ‘improvement.’ Thank you.”

OK, K-H. My first guess would be “no” – but let’s wait and see what Tony Illia has to say, even if it’s along the lines of “That’s not gonna happen, so there ya go.” I’ll for sure let you know what he *does* say, and I’m pretty sure that Tony and everyone at NDOT are all good having an ongoing conversation about HOV. That’s how we can all move forward. Stay tuned.

