What’s Driving You Crazy? – Different HOV concerns

How about some people that really likes the HOV lanes?

Shouldn’t be too hard to believe. But Eda and her husband’s enjoyment came to a sudden halt. She writes:

“We were going from Summerlin to Henderson. The new lanes were fantastic! [BUT] When we got to the 215 we discovered there’s no HOV exit for either direction of the 215. There’s no warning that you need to get out of the HOV lanes further back, and cross 4 lanes of traffic to exit to the 215. WHY? Thanks. Watch your show almost every morning.”

Well, Eda, I got a pretty short answer back from Tony Illia at the Nevada Dept of Transportation:

”Long-term plans call for eventually incorporating High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes into the 215 Beltway.”

So I need to follow up with Tony – not only on the possible timing of extending HOV to the 215, but, perhaps, more so on the issue you brought up about exiting the HOV lane. We’ll keep you posted.

