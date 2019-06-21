8 News NOW What's Driving You Crazy

What's Driving You Crazy? – Fri., June 21, 2019

NDOT closing ramps in the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl

A little bit of “you can’t get there from here” in Henderson.

We’re talking about some of the ramps to the 215 from around the 95/515.

NDOT crews started work there Wednesday night and will be at it each night from 8pm until 5 each following morning until a week from today. You won’t be able to get from westbound Lake Mead Parkway onto the westbound 215. You’ll have to go either north or south on the 95/515. They’re also taking away the ramp from northbound I-11 to the westbound 215. While many of us still refer to it as the 95/515 that stretch of road south of the 215 is now officially known as I-11.

Here’s what they’re doing, from Tony Illia at the Nevada Dept of Transportation:

”Lane striping and barrier rail placement as part of a $575,000 safety and mobility upgrade to the “Henderson Spaghetti Bowl”

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109

