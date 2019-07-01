What’s Driving You Crazy – New Traffic Signals

A bit of a small town feel in our big city.

Whatever city you’re from – even if you’re one of those rare Las Vegas natives – getting a new traffic light at a busy intersection was – and still is – kind of a big deal. Las Vegas is getting two new signals: one today and one tomorrow.

Starting later this morning Summerlinians who are familiar with the intersection of Hualapai and Crestdale shouldn’t be too surprised because the new light there didn’t just pop up overnight. The city will do what it often does with new signals: make them flash red for all directions for 24 hours before going into normal operation.

Tomorrow it’ll be Rancho just north of Sahara getting a new traffic light. It’s gotten so busy around there, not only with the traffic coming off I-15 at Sahara, but also with the businesses right there. The new signals are scheduled to be turned on at 10 Tuesday, with no red flashing intro period.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

