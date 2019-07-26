What’s Driving You Crazy? – No more blasting on Highway 160

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It was a blast while it lasted.

You may have heard about the Nevada Dept of Transportation announcement earlier this week, but I want to make sure you know: there will be no more dynamite blasts along the main road between Pahrump and Las Vegas.

NDOT says the blasts were all about taking away pieces parts of the hillsides to make a 6 mile stretch of highway 160 around the town of Mountain Springs 4 lanes – two in each direction, instead of the current “one” each way. In a possibly unintended nod to fred flintstone, they referred to the blasts as “bedrock removal.”

Just to be clear, NDOT’s not completely ruling out more blasting in the future – “depending on the work area geology.” Spokesman Tony Illia says the $59-million project that’s set for completion next fall:

“. . . creates a safe passing lane for slower moving traffic while altering the roadway geometry for fewer twists and turns.”

The numbers:

58 blasts from Sept 24, 2018 to July 15, 2019

120,000 pounds of explosives used

100,756 cubic yards of material removed

(enough rock and dirt to fill over 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools)

Next Monday we’ll go over more of what the finished project will include.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

