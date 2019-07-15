What’s Driving You Crazy? – shout-out to CalTrans earthquake response

A post-earthquake shout-out to the California Dept of Transportation.

Caltrans went into quick response mode to fix quake buckled roads around Ridgecrest and the smaller more distant town of Trona.

Pretty impressive. Shane Massoud with Caltrans talked with an area maintenance superintendent, Dave Batchelder, who said:

“When I got out here and seen what was going on, the highway had separated. It was in a stair step sort of situation. I was already making phone calls to the crew. It didn’t take ’em very long. Within an hour we were out here in force.”

Transportation construction engineer Larry Canuti says they got tons of materials to multiple locations: “It was 290 feet. We replaced 400 tons of asphalt. At post mile 6 that’s a longer stretch: 700 feet. We estimate 1100 tons of replacement.”

They even brought in a guy from the u-s geological survey with some portable equipment. He explained: “On the tripod is the antenna that’s recording data from the g-p-s satellites and actually other satellites also. What we’re looking for is rapid deformation after the earthquake to see how fast things are moving.”

Well, the Caltrans crews sure moved quickly, and like their co-workers everywhere, are ready to do it again on a moment’s notice.

Thanks to Shane Massoud and the folks at Caltrans for the video.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

