What’s Driving You Crazy? – Starr Avenue at I-15

A Starr is almost born

We’re talking about the Starr Avenue interchange at I-15 on the south end of the valley between Cactus and St Rose Pkwy. Still a few months to go before the Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it a wrap, but drivers in the area know that substantial progress has been made since the project kicked off in November 2017. The latest photo from NDOT shows both directions of I-15 back where they were before – but now with what will eventually be Starr Avenue going underneath. You may recall there were months where the 15 was diverted around the construction area. A recent NDOT progress report notes “work is moving forward on the ramps between I-15 and Starr Avenue.” And “storm drain infrastructure is being installed and landscaping is starting to be added to the project.”

Here’s animation of what the finished project is supposed to look like sometime before the end of the year:

NDOT video

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109