What’s Driving You Crazy? – The hearse driver, the dead body and the H-O-V lane

Did you hear the one about the hearse where the driver thought the dead body in the back made it ok for him to use the H-O-V lane?

It might sound like a joke, but it really happened the other day on I-15, as you can see in the dash-cam video [above] from the Nevada Highway Patrol. The trooper pulls up to the hearse and clarifies that not being an *alive* body is pretty much right up there with people putting dummies and mannequins in the front seat to make it look like “2 or more people.” We’ve blurred the video so the hearse driver’s personal information stays private.

Trooper: “I’ll tell you what, I’ll go ahead and give you a warning today but I’m gonna warn you, work in the HOV lane’s pretty heavy today.

Driver: “He won’t count.”

Trooper: *laughs* “He’s not with us anymore, but yeah, for that I’ll give you a warning, all right?”

In the N-H-P’S tweet about the incident they clarify that “living, breathing people count for the hov lane.”

