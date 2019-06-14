Wildlife officials kill ‘habituated’ bear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State wildlife officials said they had to kill a young black bear that had been spotted several times near Henry Hagg Lake.

The bear was seen several times in the week leading up to its removal on Thursday.

It had become “habituated” to the nearby Scoggins Valley Park after people left food for it next to a road, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bear — which had been fed things like trail mix, sunflower seeds and cracked corn — was also seen in selfies taken by park visitors and posted on social media.

Experts said the bear couldn’t be relocated because it had become too accustomed to humans which means it was more likely to have dangerous interactions with them in the future.

“This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears,” said Kurt Licence. “While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions bears should never, ever be fed.”

Not to mention, scattering food, garbage or anything that can attract “potentially habituated wildlife” is illegal in Oregon.