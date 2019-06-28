Woman murdered in Henderson community

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Henderson Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a young woman inside a gated community overnight.

Henderson Police and medics were called to a home inside the Horizon Heights neighborhood, near E. Horizon Ridge and E. Paradise Hills Dr., around 11:10 p.m. Thursday night, according to Henderson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer.

First responders found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officer Rothmeyer could not immediately release information suspect information or say what led to the shooting.

The victim’s name is withheld, pending identification by the coroner and notification of family.