Woman reported missing was victim of hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS - A woman reported missing has been located in a local hospital where she is recovering after being the victim in a hit-and-run crash.

Marilyn Teague, 72, was reported missing after she was last seen on Sunday, June 24. She was located Tuesday at Sunrise hospital where she is recovering after being involved in a crash Sunday night in the intersection of Flamingo Road and Spencer Street, Metro Police said.

She is listed in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is described as a newer model black sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro or call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.