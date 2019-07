SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge appointed a special prosecutor Wednesday to investigate a white police officer's fatal shooting of a black man in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

A St. Joseph County judge named Richard Hertel from southeastern Indiana's Ripley County as the special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Eric Logan's shooting . County Prosecutor Ken Cotter had sought a special prosecutor to "avoid any appearance of impropriety, conflict of interest or influence upon the ultimate prosecutorial decision to be made," the South Bend Tribune reported .