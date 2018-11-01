World's largest dispensary hosts grand opening in Las Vegas Video

The world’s largest cannabis entertainment complex opened its doors earlier today.

Planet 13 is located just off the Vegas strip at 2548 West Desert Inn Road and it will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It features a 40,000 sq. ft. cannabis entertainment complex and a 16,500 sq. ft. dispensary. Customers were treated to food trucks and giveaways throughout the day in honor of the grand opening.

"This is Las Vegas. We do everything big, bold, over the top," stated Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck. "Why not do that in the cannabis arena?"

Groesbeck is no stranger to the business. He got his start when medical marijuana was legalized in the state. He initially opened a smaller version of Planet 13 but closed it when he wanted more.

"Our facility was very nice but it was too small and two, it was too far from the Strip," Groesbeck explained. "So we decided at that point that we were going to build something very grand."

The dispensary features fifteen-feet-tall lotus flowers, a giant glowing planet in the parking lot, and an orb show on the interactive floor and ceiling. Oh, and there's still more than enough space for product.