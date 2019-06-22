Youthbuild program helps at-risk youth find job, finish high school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Youthbuild is a local program dedicated to building a better future for young adults in the Las Vegas valley.

The program focuses on helping at-risk youth find a job, finish high school and gain leadership skills.

It began as a nationwide program and has been in las vegas since 2009. The free program features adults between 18 and 24 years old that are working toward their high school diploma or equivalent.

“I have been out of school for 7-8 years now so I felt a relief that I was able to get back into going to school,” said Lisa Almanzar.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Labor funds the program that’s now with “Chicanos por la Causa” Nevada. Today, the first cohorts under the CPLC umbrella graduated, which is truly the first of many steps to change their lives.