Puppy Picks

It’s time again for America’s favorite pastime…Baseball!

8 News Now Good Day and the Las Vegas 51’s are going to the Dogs…in a good way!

Tune in each Wednesday morning from 5-7am to see Puppy’s Pick the Deal, featuring adorable dogs up for adoption at the Animal Foundation.

Watch as the puppy picks the featured deal that viewers can receive that week at the Las Vegas 51’s game, by eating the food from one of two bowls!

Prize Packages include:

Grand Slam Package – 5 Reserved seats to a 51s game, $25.00 in Cosmo Bucks and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

Home Run Package – 5 Plaza seats to a 51s game and 5 Las Vegas 51s Hats.

Puppy’s Pick the Deal is sponsored exclusively by the Las Vegas 51’s.

To check out more adoptable dogs available from the Animal Foundation, click this link.

