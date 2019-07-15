Ron Futrell

Ron Futrell is a long-time journalist at who has worked at a number of local TV/radio stations throughout the western United States. He has covered sports in Las Vegas since 1984.

Ron began his broadcasting career in the early ’80’s in Salt Lake City, UT at KSXX radio and KTVX TV. From there he covered sports and news at KNDO TV in Yakima, WA.

Over the years Ron has covered Stanley Cup Finals, Super Bowls, World Series’, NBA Finals and NCAA Championships. He has reported on virtually every major sporting event in Las Vegas over the last 3 decades, which includes major boxing and MMA events, NASCAR races, the rise and fall of UNLV basketball, the careers of local athletes like Greg Maddux, Andre Agassi, Randall Cunningham and Mike Tyson — along with many others. Ron is also well known for covering local high school and club sports in Las Vegas.

Ron is perhaps best known in Las Vegas for his work covering UNLV basketball throughout its glory days. As host of the Jerry Tarkanian TV show for 10 years, Ron was able to get the inside story on one of most remarkable teams in college basketball history.

Ron is also a Journalism professor at University of Nevada Las Vegas and was the first to teach Sports Broadcasting classes at UNLV.

Ron says some of his greatest moments covering sports has been sitting ringside at the Hagler/Hearns fight in 1985 at Caesars Palace, watching the UNLV Runnin' Rebels win the basketball National Championship in 1990 and witnessing the tremendous success of the inaugural season of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.