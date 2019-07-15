Sally Jaramillo

Send Sally an email

Follow Sally on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Sally joined the 8 News Now team on Nov. 27, 2017 as a Reporter/Weekend Weather Anchor. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sally is overjoyed to be close to home.

Journalism has been Sally's passion since she first held a mic at a very young age in her family's talent shows. Early on, she knew she could be a voice for her community through the use of storytelling. Sally believes in the power of journalism to inspire, change the world and be a voice for those in need.

She studied Media Studies and Spanish at Pitzer College, one of the Claremont Colleges. She delivered the weather and a news segment on the school's underground radio station 88.7FM KSPC. Once she graduated, she worked for a casting director making national commercials.

However, her dream of being a journalist was too big and she decided to work for KABC- Los Angeles as a news assistant. It was there she learned everything about news and met her TV mentors. She became a traffic producer for the morning show. Then it was time for her to make her dreams a reality. Sally joined KIDY Fox News/KXVA Fox 15 in San Angelo/Abilene Texas . There she worked as a Multimedia Journalist, Weather Forecaster, and morning Anchor.

When she's not working, she loves to travel, sing, spend time with her husband/family/friends and eat delicious food! She also enjoys giving back to her community. She is a part of a mentoring organization called Moste-Motivating Our Students Through Experience and USC's NAI-Neighborhood Academic Initiative. Her biggest role model is her mother who has shown her that through handwork and perseverance any dream is possible!

Sally hopes to make lots of friendships in Las Vegas and inspire her new community through her stories.

Have a story idea? A cool sunrise/sunset picture? Or just want a shout out let Sally know! You can email her at SJaramillo@lasvegasnow.com. You can also reach out to her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: SallyjTV and if you see her out on the field don't forget to share a smile with her =).