Sherry Swensk wakes up early-rising TV viewers each day as the weather anchor for 8 News Now This Morning. She landed in Las Vegas in July of '94 – the night the Hilton sign blew down from terrific thunderstorms – and knew she was in the right place to do weather!

Sherry is a Texan through and through. She was born in Dallas and graduated from University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in radio & television. Sherry began her career editing TV programs like P.M. Magazine at WFAA-TV in Big D, and quickly moved west to Los Angeles and beautiful San Francisco. She spent a few years eating sourdough bread, visiting the Wine Country and — oh, yes — editing and producing entertainment and travel shows, along with documentaries and nationally syndicated environmental reports.

But Sherry found her true calling using her gift of gab as a weather anchor! She worked as weekend weather anchor at KFSN in warm Fresno, CA., but it just wasn't hot enough for her in the Central Valley. So she moved to Las Vegas to wake up at o'dark-thirty for 8 News NOW This Morning here at Channel 8. "It's a great way to beat the heat and the morning commute." Sherry is also part of the 8 News NOW Live at Noon team and produces Living Green, an eco-franchise report about living sustainability in our fragile desert environment.



Away from the station, Sherry spends a lot of time with her family. Son, Ethan, is a young black belt in karate and loves archery. Sherry serves on the board of the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, working to help thousands of Southern Nevadans – including her own Mom – and their families living and dealing with the disease. She visits schools for career fairs and classrooms to "talk weather" with kids, and volunteers as host/emcee at fund-raising events for non-profit groups all over Southern Nevada. "We have so many deserving organizations who are working to improve the quality of life for the people who call Las Vegas home."

"I love this town. It's so different, so quirky, and yet so real – full of normal people who want to make an honest living and raise a healthy, happy family. We have the world's spotlight on us and there couldn't be a more exciting place to live right now!"