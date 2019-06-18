Partnering with

The Red Cross has launched Sound the Alarm, a series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events nationwide. Volunteers will install 100,000 free smoke alarms in high risk neighborhoods, culminating in the installation of the one millionth smoke alarm! Since 2014, the Red Cross, in partnership with fire departments and Findlay Auto, has visited homes installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and providing fire prevention and safety education to prevent needless tragedies. Join us today in helping to save lives.

The Red Cross needs volunteers. We need volunteers to to install smoke alarms in our community.

Sound The Alarm. Save A Life. – 10/07/2017 – 8:30 AM – Las Vegas, NV

Sound The Alarm. Save A Life. – 10/07/2017 – 8:30 AM – Henderson, NV

Volunteers must be registered by October 2nd. To volunteer leave a message at this number 702-697-1707 or email erika.taggart@gmail.com

