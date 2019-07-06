Earthquake shuts down NBA Summer League marquee matchup

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, left, and New York Knicks’ Kadeem Allen chase the ball during an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA Summer League didn’t get through its first day before it was interrupted by Friday’s earthquakes.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the NBA draft, in their much anticipated matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center, had their game suspended. Williamson had left the game after banging knees with another player, and the quake stopped the action for good.

Williamson, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, scored 11 points including four dunks. Barrett, for the New York Knicks, had 10 points.

A game between the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs at the Cox Pavilion continued uninterrupted.

Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped following an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Los Angeles Laker players LeBron James, center, and Anthony Davis, right, take in an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

In the WNBA, the quake had more reach. The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics didn’t play in Washington D.C. after the WNBA postponed the game. It will be rescheduled.

Aces players informed the league through their union that they would not play about 90 minutes before tip-off.

The Mystics released this statement: “To all of our WNBA fans around the world, We regret that the Aces were not able to take the court tonight against the Washington Mystics.”

Problems with the Aces’ trip to Washington contributed to the decision. They issued this statement:

“Given the travel issues we faced over the past two days — 25+ hours spent in airports and airplanes, in cramped quarters and having not slept in a bed since Wednesday night — and after consulting with our Union, and medical professionals, we concluded that playing tonight’s game would put us at too great a risk for injury.”