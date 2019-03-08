STRIKING GOLD: Calgary fans flocked to Vegas for Golden Knights match-up STRIKING GOLD: Calgary fans flocked to Vegas for Golden Knights match-up prev next

8NewsNow's Ron Futrell caught up with both Golden Knights and Calgary Flames fans before the home team's win at T-Mobile Arena.

There were a lot of Calgary fans in the stands for last night's game, which isn't surprising given Canadian hockey fans love traveling to Las Vegas. And hey, we like having them here.

It was a different story on the ice last night, as Matthew Tkachuk skated into Marc-Andre Fleury and things get a little dicey between the two squads.

In the end, VGK fans left happy as the team earned its 5th straight win.