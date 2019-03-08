STRIKING GOLD: Calgary fans flocked to Vegas for Golden Knights match-up
8NewsNow's Ron Futrell caught up with both Golden Knights and Calgary Flames fans before the home team's win at T-Mobile Arena.
There were a lot of Calgary fans in the stands for last night's game, which isn't surprising given Canadian hockey fans love traveling to Las Vegas. And hey, we like having them here.
It was a different story on the ice last night, as Matthew Tkachuk skated into Marc-Andre Fleury and things get a little dicey between the two squads.
In the end, VGK fans left happy as the team earned its 5th straight win.
Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks
Faith Lutheran High School featured some high flyin', straight shooting, and attention-grabbing fun.
‘Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ sponsored an event that even attracted some Golden Knights. The night brought together fellowship, Christians, and athletes with a spiritually golden message from forward Ryan Carpenter.
8 News NOW sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.Read the Full Article
Fleury gets NHL-best 7th shutout as Vegas beats Ducks 3-0
Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his NHL-leading seventh shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights swept the season series from the Anaheim Ducks with a 3-0 victory Friday night.
It was Fleury's 11th shutout for Vegas and the 55th of his career. Two have come against Anaheim.
William Karlsson, Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin scored for Vegas, which won its third straight.Read the Full Article
STRIKING GOLD: One-on-one with Knights Insider Gary Lawless
The Vegas Golden Knights looked good on Tuesday in their match against the Dallas Stars. The team played in front of a massive crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
But the Knights fans who didn't score tickets to the big game, most likely watched at home listening to the voice of Knights Insider Gary Lawless.
Ron Futrell has more in Striking Gold.Read the Full Article
