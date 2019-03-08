Journee Racing Team raising money for breast cancer research at Mint 400 Journee Racing Team raising money for breast cancer research at Mint 400 prev next

The BFGoodrich Mint 400 powered is taking place in Las Vegas this week, March 6-10, and one team is racing for a special cause. The Journee Racing Team, led by cancer survivor Julie Boyer, is raising money for breast cancer.

Thee Journee team is just one of hundreds competing this weekend.

Started in Las Vegas in 1968 as a way to promote The Mint Hotel, the race has a rich and storied history becoming the largest and most important off-road race in the world. The event attracts over 65,000 spectators to Las Vegas for the race and week-long activities.

It features a massive field of 536 teams competing across 50 classes, including motorcycles. The 90-mile loop that extends from the edge of Las Vegas to the California-Nevada state line in Primm, NV is considered the most grueling and challenging off-road race course in America. With five massive spectator areas, The Mint 400 puts fans safely in front of thrilling off-road racing action.

The world famous Mint 400 has always attracted celebrities and racers from around the globe. This year F1 Champion Jenson Button, NASCAR Racer Casey Mears, and two-time UFC Champion Cain Velasquez will all join the field of racers.