Las Vegas Bowl holds youth football invitational

The Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl and National Youth Sports (NYS) Nevada teamed up to present a unique event Saturday that saw hundreds of local players come together in the name of the sport of football.

The Invitational ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran High School’s football stadium located at 2015 South Hualapai Way.

The Invitational allowed players to take part in position-specific drills run by Phase1 as well as take part in a hydration focus educational session provided by Dignity Health so that they can take what they learn back to their teammates.



The 27th Las Vegas Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 15, at 12:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ABC, featuring the top choice from the Mountain West against the sixth pick from the Pac-12 Conference.