NFL quarterback offers passenger $1,500 to switch seats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NFL quarterback Cam Newton offered a passenger on an airline flight $1,500 to switch seats so he could have more leg room. A video tweet showing the incident has gone viral.

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

According to the video posted by Eli Edwards, the Carolina Panthers quarterback was sitting in coach and made the offer of $1,500 to another passenger who had more leg room. The passenger declined the offer, Edwards posted.

The flight was returning from Paris to the U.S. and reportedly Cam missed his flight which might explain why he was seated in Coach.