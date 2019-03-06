Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks
LAS VEGAS - Faith Lutheran High School featured some high flyin', straight shooting, and attention-grabbing fun.
‘Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ sponsored an event that even attracted some Golden Knights. The night brought together fellowship, Christians, and athletes with a spiritually golden message from forward Ryan Carpenter.
8 News NOW sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.
More Local Sports Stories
-
Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were side by side off the fourth turn, two teammates fighting for the last burst of speed on the final lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Logano barely managed to block Keselowski's move, and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion hung on for his first win in his title defense season.
"That was more intense than I wanted it to be," Logano said.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FINAL: Pacioretty, Carpenter, Smith lead VGK to 3-0 victory over Canucks
The Golden Knight's Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith, and Ryan Carpenter net goals in the second period to lead VGK to a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
DOUGHNUTS EVERYWHERE!!!!🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/bWYMY82gE2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 3, 2019
All Hail the Doughnut King 🍩👑 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/3AeWMye4c5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 3, 2019Read the Full Article
-
Fleury gets NHL-best 7th shutout as Vegas beats Ducks 3-0
Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his NHL-leading seventh shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights swept the season series from the Anaheim Ducks with a 3-0 victory Friday night.
It was Fleury's 11th shutout for Vegas and the 55th of his career. Two have come against Anaheim.
William Karlsson, Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin scored for Vegas, which won its third straight.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW