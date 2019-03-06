Rise Up for Las Vegas attracts showcasing dunks

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were side by side off the fourth turn, two teammates fighting for the last burst of speed on the final lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano barely managed to block Keselowski's move, and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion hung on for his first win in his title defense season.

"That was more intense than I wanted it to be," Logano said.