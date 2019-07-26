WNBA All-Star weekend begins in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The WNBA is taking over Las Vegas this weekend. Some of the best female basketball players in the world will face-off at the All-Star game Saturday afternoon.

The WNBA All-Star Fan Fest is free and open to the public Friday and Saturday and it includes numerous parties.

It starts at 11 a.m. inside the Mandalay Bay. Three Las Vegas Aces’ players, including captain A’ja Wilson, will play in the All-Star game Saturday afternoon.

The WNBA is hosting some local clinics in the community to inspire young girls.

The ‘Her Time to Play’ clinic at the UNLV campus featured about a half-dozen players who taught girls some fundamentals of the game. The players also gave insight into their careers and some of the unique challenges they have faced.

“We’re excited to share the love. Our fan base has been amazing. The city of Las Vegas has been amazing. They’ve embraced us, especially this weekend. We just want to show out and show them who the best city for women’s basketball is right now,” said Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces.

“It’s a great place to be. There’s lots of things to do. They have summer league here and now the All-Star game,” said Naphees Collier, Minnesota Lynx.

Kids in the camp received tickets to Saturday’s All-Star game.

On Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., fans can go to the WNBA All-Star Fan Fest inside Mandalay Bay’s Islander Ballroom. The event has activities for all ages.

There’s also a concert Friday night at Mandalay Bay Beach at 9 p.m. featuring Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea.

The All-Star game is Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.