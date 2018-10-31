New York Jets announce partnership with MGM Resorts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: A New York Jets helmet is held behind a player's back during the national anthem. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have announced a partnership with MGM Resorts International that will make MGM Resorts the official gaming partner of the New York Jets. The multi-year agreement marks the most comprehensive and integrated gaming partnership in the National Football League to date.

“We are proud to partner with an iconic brand like MGM Resorts and its renowned properties to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment experience to our fans,” said Jets President Neil Glat. “This unique partnership also enables us to further engage our fans in the mobile and digital world.”

The deal provides Jets fans access to a mobile play-along predictive game “I Called It presented by Play MGM.” With MGM Resorts’ partnership, the enhanced Jets “I Called It” game will now include pre-play options, upgraded in-play features, expanded prizing, and deeper leaderboards featuring Jets fans. Available during both home and away Jets games, “I Called It” is free to play and is available in the Official New York Jets App.

“We could not be more excited to join with the New York Jets for a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NFL,” said MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO Jim Murren. “We look forward to working with the Jets to innovate gaming, increase our customer base through cross-marketing opportunities and provide NFL fans with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

In addition to its designation as the official gaming partner of the Jets, MGM Resorts will sponsor and receive access to the Jets 360 Production Studio at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Play MGM Studio will be the year-round multimedia home for Jets content across Jets 360 television, digital, and social platforms.

As part of the agreement, MGM Resorts will also provide a wide range of hospitality for Jets season ticket holders and Jets Rewards members, including premium entertainment experiences and luxury hotel rooms at its Borgata property in Atlantic City, and other MGM Resorts properties in the United States.